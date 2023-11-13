Biden Has to Be Helped by Jill During Press Briefing

It proved to be another day of disarray for Joe Biden at the White House.

Upon his return from another vacation in Delaware in the late morning, Biden's schedule, typically sparse, featured three items on Monday. However, none of these appeared to address the pressing issues related to the Israeli war, hostages, the border, or the economy.

Most of the time, his activities revolve around ceremonial duties, exemplified by one of the day's three events when he welcomed the Vegas Golden Knights to the White House to commemorate their 2023 Stanley Cup victory.

The occasion turned out to be a display of confusion.

In a moment of uncertainty, Biden stumbled through his statement, "President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way," leaving observers questioning his grasp of the presidency.

REPORTER: "Have you urged Israel to take any specific precautions on the hospitals in Gaza?"



JILL, ED.D.: "The hospital in Gaza!"



BIDEN: "It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital" pic.twitter.com/DcRt2P5Loj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2023

BIDEN: "President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way" 😬 pic.twitter.com/tdp72sjSDT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2023