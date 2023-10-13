Vivek Ramaswamy brands Sean Hannity 'fake news' after train wreck interview

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy labeled Sean Hannity 'fake news' on Thursday night, after their TV interview went off the rails.

His backers pointed out that Hannity had delivered an on-air burn to his frequent guest Trump.

At one point Hannity said: 'I think people that never held public office like you maybe they’re not qualified to be president.'

By the way, Trump had never held public office before winning the 2016 election.