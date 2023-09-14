Pelosi Declines to Endorse Kamala Harris as Biden's Running Mate

Sam Spade - September 14, 2023,

Cooper asked a very direct question: 'Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?'

Pelosi's subsequent response was filled with somewhat forced compliments for Harris, which appeared to be an effort to conceal her previous reluctance to endorse the Vice President under a veneer of empty words.

Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper persisted in asking the question, affording the 83-year-old political veteran another opportunity to straightforwardly say 'yes'. Nevertheless, Pelosi once more chose to decline.