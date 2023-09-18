Move to Block Biden Rolling Out ‘Digital Cash’ Across America

The Biden administration is actively pursuing the implementation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as a replacement for physical cash throughout the United States.

CBDCs are centralized digital currencies designed to supplant traditional paper money, incorporating built-in control mechanisms.

This initiative has garnered significant support from unelected globalist organizations, including:

The World Economic Forum (WEF)

The United Nations (UN)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)

A central objective of the CBDC agenda is to establish "cashless societies," which would grant governments and bureaucratic agencies increased control over the general public.

As architects of the plan have gloated, CBDCs allow for individuals’ spending to be tracked, monitored, and controlled.

Those whose spending habits indicate that they have a large “carbon footprint,” for example, could be punished.

In a more extreme example, those found to engage in “hate speech,” i.e. “misgendering” someone on social media, could have their funds restricted, denying their ability to buy food in their “cashless society.”

As one WEF speaker recently boasted, CBDCs could be used to control what people can buy by placing blocks on “less desirable items” such as “ammunition” and guns.

Led by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), the Central Bank Digital Currency Anti-Surveillance State Act has resurfaced.

The bill seeks to stop the Federal Reserve’s exploration of a digital version of the dollar.