Trump sends heartfelt message to victims of Maui wildfires, slams Biden's response

Trump sent a heartfelt message to the victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui, which have claimed the lives of at least 80 Americans and causing billions in damage.

The former president sent his condolences to the residents of the Hawaiian island, and urged the Biden administration to do more to assist.