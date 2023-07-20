Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shows off X-rated pics of Hunter Biden with a woman while questioning IRS whistleblower

First son Hunter Biden was put on full (frontal) display during Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) caused a stir when she pulled out photos of the now-53-year-old in compromising positions with a series of women while she peppered newly unmasked IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler with questions.

To kick off her questioning session, Greene warned viewers that “parental discretion is advised” and cautioned that “the following images are disturbing.”