Canada, are you F**king SERIOUS with this?

The Canadian government blacklisted companies that were sympathetic to the Trucker Convoy and made no attempts to restrict who saw this list, according to new reports. Worse, the government sent this list to foreign banks in order to thwart businesses who they thought were guilty of "wrong think." The list included 201 companies that had shown themselves to be sympathetic to the Freedom Convoy. Under the Emergencies Act, the Trudeau government gave itself the right to seize property including bank accounts. No one has been held accountable for this power grab and probably never will after the inquiry concluded that the emergencies act was "appropriate."

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML8'> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -70px"> </p> <rssapp-carousel id="_XSlsLzRad1d5WsSh"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML13'> <div class='widget-content'> <style type="text/css" media="all"> /* begin styles for RSS Feed This is the most basic style to use for a list with no bullets */ } .rss-box { width: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; } .rss-title, rss-title a { margin: 0px 0; padding: 0; } .rss-items { list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .rss-item { margin-bottom: 1em;; font-type: Arial; } .rss-item a:link, .rss-item a:visited, .rss-item a:active { } .rss-item a:hover { } .rss-date { font-size: xx-small; } </style> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-list id="_OKEJUvsLAAQxVSs4"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fmoxie.foxnews.com%2Fgoogle-publisher%2Fpolitics.xml&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fmoxie.foxnews.com%2Fgoogle-publisher%2Fpolitics.xml&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.theblaze.com/feeds/feed.rss&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Ffeeds%2Ffeed.rss&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_blog&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_blog&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_articles&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_articles&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://michaelsavage.com/feed/&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fmichaelsavage.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=32&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=32&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedpress.me%2Fdrudgereportfeed&num=34&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedpress.me%2Fdrudgereportfeed&num=34&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjavanation.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=3&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjavanation.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=3&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjava.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=3&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjava.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=3&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> </b> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML15'> <h3 class='title'> Outside the Box News </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-ticker id="_r2QV56b9UhKhWtJy"></rssapp-ticker><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/ticker.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <rssapp-carousel id="_E0L5DK5gACjIPVMj"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2FSHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2FSHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2F8mGvuDAYeBT&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2F8mGvuDAYeBT&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.activistpost.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.activistpost.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investmentwatchblog.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http://feeds.feedburner.com/summit/kPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsummit%2FkPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://endtimeheadlines.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fendtimeheadlines.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://humansarefree.com/feed&num=1&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fhumansarefree.com%2Ffeed&num=1targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://reclaimthenet.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Freclaimthenet.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacklistednews.com%2Frss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacklistednews.com%2Frss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> </b> <hr /></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <h3 class='title'> Thought of the Day </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <img border="0" data-original-height="688" data-original-width="1033" height="50%" width="100%" src="https://media.townhall.com/cdn/hodl/cartoons/afb041123dAPC-800x0.jpg" /> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML4'> <div class='widget-content'> <div id="nmtv-embed-widget" data-widget-uid="43f39c9a-3cda-437f-886f-c6865e2220de"></div> <script src=https://syndication.nmax.tv/build.js type="text/javascript"></script> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML1'> <div class='widget-content'> <center><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-7925784890246017" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <!-- NJN Sidebar --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:160px;height:600px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7925784890246017" data-ad-slot="2144631934"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center> </div> </div> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML3'> <div class='widget-content'> <center><font face="Arial Black" size="3" color="#000000">News and Java - Breaking News 24/7</font></center> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/545202431-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/1852870454-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY4g32nN_zGLNSAIr86N3d_mf018pA:1681519189434';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2023/04/canada-are-you-fking-serious-with-this.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/04/canada-are-you-fking-serious-with-this.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/04/canada-are-you-fking-serious-with-this.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/1581095091933597425/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/8d33bbae45c6dd58', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '1581095091933597425', 'postImageThumbnailUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/BoyTQWJN29w/default.jpg', 'postImageUrl': 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/BoyTQWJN29w/hqdefault.jpg', 'pageName': 'Canada, are you F**king SERIOUS with this?', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: Canada, are you F**king SERIOUS with this?', 'metaDescription': ''}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Canada, are you F**king SERIOUS with this?', 'description': '', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AByxGDSpcVKfyTY7V9tY5EVet5Z2CZgEzxQDihmYkVAgoS0UNTG5tFYcr-EBppNMTEVj0rv6xnP7MysktNyDJ8Mon11o7jlpHRY_JHRDtMrzR9JeHx0l3g', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/04/canada-are-you-fking-serious-with-this.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 1581095091933597425}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML6'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'PageList', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'PageList2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML17'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML23'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML11'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '1581095091933597425', 'title': 'Canada, are you F**king SERIOUS with this?', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AByxGDSpcVKfyTY7V9tY5EVet5Z2CZgEzxQDihmYkVAgoS0UNTG5tFYcr-EBppNMTEVj0rv6xnP7MysktNyDJ8Mon11o7jlpHRY_JHRDtMrzR9JeHx0l3g', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML13'}, {'title': 'Outside the Box News', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': 'Thought of the Day', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML20'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_item', 'id': 'HTML4'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_item', 'id': 'HTML1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML3'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML6', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML6'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_PageListView', new _WidgetInfo('PageList2', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('PageList2'), {'title': '', 'links': [{'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/fox-news-live.html', 'id': '4878739647546168995', 'title': 'Fox News Live'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavanation.com/', 'title': 'NJ Nation'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavabusiness.com/', 'title': 'NJ Business'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/tucker-carlson.html', 'id': '5184013839964309028', 'title': 'Tucker Carlson'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/candace-owens.html', 'id': '7955179177005516915', 'title': 'Candace Owens'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/stew-peters.html', 'id': '343406558516238783', 'title': 'Stew Peters'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/infowars.html', 'id': '1996265028100332024', 'title': 'InfoWars'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/redacted.html', 'id': '3477167796648443741', 'title': 'Redacted'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/blog-page_12.html', 'id': '4048159637517518534', 'title': 'OANN Live'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/sky-news-live_12.html', 'id': '4522496675806773721', 'title': 'Sky News Live'}], 'mobile': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML17', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML17'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML23', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML23'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML11', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML11'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML13', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML13'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML20', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML20'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML4', 'sidebar_item', document.getElementById('HTML4'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML1', 'sidebar_item', document.getElementById('HTML1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML3', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML3'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>