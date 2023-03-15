Vaxxed Pilots DANGEROUS In the Skies

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is covering up and refusing to acknowledge the dangerous plight of vaxxed pilots.
Josh Yoder is here to detail what happened on March 11th with United Flight 2007.
The flight was traveling from Guatemala to Chicago and somewhere over the Gulf of Mexico the captain of the flight became incapacitated. The flight was diverted to Houston with reports the captain was having chest pains.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirbty has been very vocal and proud of his company's 99% employee vaccination rate.
Myocarditis is wreaking havoc in the aviation industry.
Flights are being delayed due to lack of crews and this will continue into the foreseeable future.