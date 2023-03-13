A song by a group of men convicted for the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, featuring former President Trump, reached the top spot on the iTunes music charts over the weekend.

On Saturday, the J6 Prison Choir single “Justice for All,” outperformed pop star Miley Cryus’ single “Flowers.”

The song includes the choir of inmates singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as Trump can be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in portions of the 2-minute track. The song ends with the choir repeatedly chanting “USA!”

Trump recorded his part at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, while the choir recorded their parts of the song using a jailhouse phone, according to Variety.





</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML8'> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -70px"> </p> <rssapp-carousel id="_XSlsLzRad1d5WsSh"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML13'> <div class='widget-content'> <style type="text/css" media="all"> /* begin styles for RSS Feed This is the most basic style to use for a list with no bullets */ } .rss-box { width: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; } .rss-title, rss-title a { margin: 0px 0; padding: 0; } .rss-items { list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .rss-item { margin-bottom: 1em;; font-type: Arial; } .rss-item a:link, .rss-item a:visited, .rss-item a:active { } .rss-item a:hover { } .rss-date { font-size: xx-small; } </style> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-list id="_OKEJUvsLAAQxVSs4"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.theblaze.com/feeds/feed.rss&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Ffeeds%2Ffeed.rss&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_blog&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_blog&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_articles&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_articles&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://michaelsavage.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fmichaelsavage.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=32&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=32&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedpress.me%2Fdrudgereportfeed&num=40&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedpress.me%2Fdrudgereportfeed&num=40&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjava.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjava.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <a href="https://colloidalsilvermouthwash.brighteonstore.com/colloidal-silver-mouthwash?rfsn=3506016.60138c.105027" target="_blank" ><img border="0" data-original-height="688" data-original-width="1033" height="100%" width="100%" src="https://ci5.googleusercontent.com/proxy/pYMZLKTgMtQN_Q6Ysq__O3eRbGj-Fw0jyp6lLvOsrRx-OG2SSXHHeSgAD2ALUFmvBY9wAZdntOU_ypUs94Cnwwvnk-QYa-aiVkvchZ_kibZeREn1VoQJ5fk-uVVqY0SisGnVH6MeZOf2UHXkfyja_B8XayhianP9Y4u9XYk2Eiw2D-tAP1x8i-t2cMyW4TaJiHtmIMzwiG0MSwsqfAAsk9z-aM-E123uJPbyfWCl3zj6dyqatirse2qUVWdm-37m=s0-d-e1-ft#https://content.app-us1.com/cdn-cgi/image/dpr=2,fit=scale-down,format=auto,onerror=redirect,width=650/xMo0n/2023/03/09/388f62cd-8247-4932-87a1-190eceafb8da.jpeg?r=691737242" /></a> </b> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML15'> <h3 class='title'> Outside the Box News </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-ticker id="_r2QV56b9UhKhWtJy"></rssapp-ticker><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/ticker.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <rssapp-carousel id="_E0L5DK5gACjIPVMj"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/SHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2FSHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://www.activistpost.com/feed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.activistpost.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investmentwatchblog.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http://feeds.feedburner.com/summit/kPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsummit%2FkPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://endtimeheadlines.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fendtimeheadlines.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://humansarefree.com/feed&num=1&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fhumansarefree.com%2Ffeed&num=1targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://reclaimthenet.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Freclaimthenet.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2FYqfdVhOUI1x&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2FYqfdVhOUI1x&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://www.blacklistednews.com/rss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacklistednews.com%2Frss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> </b> <hr /></p> </div> </div> <div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <h3 class='title'> Thought of the Day </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <img border="0" data-original-height="688" data-original-width="1033" height="100%" width="100%" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEjSx6FVQpYh44YPimYCmAhHZBSX0jQNDFhyJc9OL1TS7j0cC40OXYQZENNP0rBDsKlOk1ulJqRzWrsvwthZ1b3jN3pMMT7nOFLxxGBhtMItdT2jUnTMP_tiU21JL2fuVwJ1Lt3DDKB03VKJMyV7LXDscIboXPwEntG7SsnOMlM2oY-6nk3_oa7GM1NW/s1600/dig7.jpg" /> <p> <hr /></p> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML3'> <div class='widget-content'> <div id="nmtv-embed-widget" data-widget-uid="43f39c9a-3cda-437f-886f-c6865e2220de"></div> <script src=https://syndication.nmax.tv/build.js type="text/javascript"></script> </div> </div> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer no-items section' id='footer' name='Footer'></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/545202431-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/1163011050-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY4qX3KnSLfjv30RrJKorVfVWiHvfQ:1678696461565';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2023/03/justice-for-all.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/03/justice-for-all.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/03/justice-for-all.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/7609750603537578740/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/c5a749d7a56ef555', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '7609750603537578740', 'postImageUrl': 'https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/justice-for-all-trump-j6.jpg', 'pageName': 'Justice for All', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: Justice for All', 'metaDescription': ''}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Justice for All', 'description': '', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AHs97-lRWNffTGxRxf8uG70038Q2YkDiTUOfUclpm4R3jwIOtUR5eKZDb3BFFI7h_N23nm9VDIhUnZy6X7W10HOqO39WbMNFn_Dq8RaJk0Z52b0ZxLGjB-xU6UTGB06FurNQFVy9rbyDS3VHOPhFt77u7yP3s2uF', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/03/justice-for-all.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 7609750603537578740}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': 'searchThisBlog', 'type': 'BlogSearch', 'sectionId': 'search_top', 'id': 'BlogSearch1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML6'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'PageList', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'PageList2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML17'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML11'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '7609750603537578740', 'title': 'Justice for All', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AHs97-lRWNffTGxRxf8uG70038Q2YkDiTUOfUclpm4R3jwIOtUR5eKZDb3BFFI7h_N23nm9VDIhUnZy6X7W10HOqO39WbMNFn_Dq8RaJk0Z52b0ZxLGjB-xU6UTGB06FurNQFVy9rbyDS3VHOPhFt77u7yP3s2uF', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML13'}, {'title': 'Outside the Box News', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': 'Thought of the Day', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML20'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_item', 'id': 'HTML3'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogSearchView', new _WidgetInfo('BlogSearch1', 'search_top', document.getElementById('BlogSearch1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML6', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML6'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_PageListView', new _WidgetInfo('PageList2', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('PageList2'), {'title': '', 'links': [{'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://rumble.com/c/NewsandJava', 'title': 'Rumble'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavanation.com/p/mark-levin.html', 'title': 'Mark Levin'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavanation.com/p/bill-oreilly.html', 'title': 'Bill O\x27Reilly'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavanation.com/p/tucker-carlson.html', 'title': 'Tucker Carlson'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavanation.com/p/candace-owens.html', 'title': 'Candace Owens'}], 'mobile': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML17', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML17'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML11', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML11'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML13', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML13'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML20', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML20'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML1', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML3', 'sidebar_item', document.getElementById('HTML3'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>