A song by a group of men convicted for the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, featuring former President Trump, reached the top spot on the iTunes music charts over the weekend.
On Saturday, the J6 Prison Choir single “Justice for All,” outperformed pop star Miley Cryus’ single “Flowers.”
The song includes the choir of inmates singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as Trump can be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in portions of the 2-minute track. The song ends with the choir repeatedly chanting “USA!”
Trump recorded his part at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, while the choir recorded their parts of the song using a jailhouse phone, according to Variety.