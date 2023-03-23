Florida Rep. hilariously duped into reading fakes names ‘Anita Dick,’ ‘Holden Hiscock’ at meeting

A Florida state representative was hilariously duped into reading the names “Anita Dick” and “Holden Hiscock” into the record during a committee meeting this week. Republican Will Robinson Jr., who represents Florida House District 71, read a list of people into the record aloud — including the dirty fake names — during the House Civil Justice Subcommittee meeting on Monday, according to Insider Paper.

“Anita Dick,” he reads, pausing and looking around as a woman next to him holds up her hand to her mouth. “Is an opponent. Waives in opposition,” he finishes.

“Holden Hiscock is also an opponent,” Robinson continued, seemingly unaware of the euphemisms. “Waives in his opposition.”

After video of the gaffe circulated on social media, Robinson invited Ms. Dick and Mr. Hiscock to stop by the next meeting.

Florida state House Rep. Will Robinson Jr. read the joke names into the record at a committee meeting on Monday.

The Florida Channel “Committee does meet again next week! Anita and Holden, please stop by!” he tweeted in response to the clip with a “facepalm” emoji.

Many users wondered how the names snuck in there.

“Did Bart Simpson also testify?” one user quipped.

NY Post: https://nypost.com/2023/03/23/rep-will-robinson-jr-reads-fake-names-anita-dick-holden-hiscock-at-meeting/

