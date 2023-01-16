WEF Declares ‘Humans Are a Plague’ and ‘AI Is the Cure’

Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab’s lead advisor at the Word Economic Forum, has announced that human beings are no better than “viruses or bananas” and the WEF has now reached the point where they can “hack humanity.”

According to Harari, the idea that humans have free will is over, and for those who oppose, there will be no escaping what Harari refers to as the “Secret Police.”

The messaging coming out of the WEF is becoming increasingly sinister, with Klaus Schwab taking on the role of terrorist group leader, using communications channels to issue ultimatums to humanity. Do what I say, or else.

According to Schwab, the new internet will only be available to those who submit to the WEF’s biometric digital ID.

Thought of the Day 