UK Government to End COVID Booster Shots for Healthy People Under 50

The government of the United Kingdom officially declared that it would no longer require healthy people under the age of 50 to receive COVID booster doses.

As the UK begins to recover from the pandemic, the universal Covid vaccine program will be phased out this year.

“As the transition continues away from a pandemic emergency response towards pandemic recovery, the [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] JCVI has advised that the 2021 booster offer (third dose) for persons aged 16 to 49 years who are not in a clinical risk group should close in alignment with the close of the autumn 2022 booster vaccination campaign,” the government said in a news release Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Brits under the age of 50 were urged to get their free booster shot before the program is discontinued.

“In England, the closure of the autumn booster campaign and the first booster offer will be on 12 February 2023. We strongly encourage everyone who is currently eligible for a first booster and is yet to come forward to do so before the offer closes,” JCVI said.

The government is also urging those unvaccinated to receive their first dose before the offer expires.

Full Story

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML8'> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -130px"> </p> <rssapp-carousel id="_XSlsLzRad1d5WsSh"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML13'> <div class='widget-content'> <style type="text/css" media="all"> /* begin styles for RSS Feed This is the most basic style to use for a list with no bullets */ } .rss-box { width: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; } .rss-title, rss-title a { margin: 0px 0; padding: 0; } .rss-items { list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .rss-item { margin-bottom: 1em;; font-type: Arial; } .rss-item a:link, .rss-item a:visited, .rss-item a:active { } .rss-item a:hover { } .rss-date { font-size: xx-small; } </style> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-list id="_OKEJUvsLAAQxVSs4"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.theblaze.com/feeds/feed.rss&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Ffeeds%2Ffeed.rss&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_blog&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_blog&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_articles&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_articles&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://michaelsavage.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fmichaelsavage.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=32&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=32&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedpress.me%2Fdrudgereportfeed&num=40&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedpress.me%2Fdrudgereportfeed&num=40&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> </b> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML15'> <h3 class='title'> Outside the Box </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -82px"> </p> <b><font size="6"><font color="#000000">Outside the Box News</font></font></b> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-ticker id="cNWClJrNEo1DxCJR"></rssapp-ticker><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/ticker.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <rssapp-carousel id="_E0L5DK5gACjIPVMj"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/SHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2FSHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://www.activistpost.com/feed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.activistpost.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investmentwatchblog.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http://feeds.feedburner.com/summit/kPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsummit%2FkPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://endtimeheadlines.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fendtimeheadlines.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://humansarefree.com/feed&num=1&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fhumansarefree.com%2Ffeed&num=1targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://reclaimthenet.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Freclaimthenet.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2FYqfdVhOUI1x&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2FYqfdVhOUI1x&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://www.blacklistednews.com/rss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacklistednews.com%2Frss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> </b> <hr /></p> </div> </div> <div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <h3 class='title'> Thought of the Day </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -54px"> </p> <p><b><font face="Arial" size="6" color="#000000">Thought of the Day</font></b></p> <img border="0" data-original-height="688" data-original-width="1033" height="100%" width="100%" src="https://media.townhall.com/cdn/hodl/cartoons/gv012423dAPC-800x0.jpg" /> <p> <hr /></p> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML3'> <div class='widget-content'> <div id="nmtv-embed-widget" data-widget-uid="43f39c9a-3cda-437f-886f-c6865e2220de"></div> <script src=https://syndication.nmax.tv/build.js type="text/javascript"></script> </div> </div> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer no-items section' id='footer' name='Footer'></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/1495383788-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/1253685842-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY5cH-nxNHiNDCoxYYnX6vOD8ZMrLw:1674703088387';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2023/01/uk-government-to-end-covid-booster.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/01/uk-government-to-end-covid-booster.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/01/uk-government-to-end-covid-booster.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/8705984704058862383/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': true, 'adsenseAutoAds': true, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/8cac8a381a952a38', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '8705984704058862383', 'postImageUrl': 'https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/mufid-majnun-1PkQljcl3T0-unsplash-scaled.jpg', 'pageName': 'UK Government to End COVID Booster Shots for Healthy People Under 50', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: UK Government to End COVID Booster Shots for Healthy People Under 50'}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {'sharing_get_link_dialog': 'true', 'sharing_native': 'false'}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'UK Government to End COVID Booster Shots for Healthy People Under 50', 'description': ' The government of the United Kingdom officially declared that it would no longer require healthy people under the age of ...', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AHs97-nDNR_oVtNd5Pr9z1UudUYaaU1gWM1NggNPvUSnrnA539sZ5VC2La_F7ahUxOHpMbbmvbCK6d1JimVBB61Lr6d4_imXwgvwY481xr8IwvXotH31jJHel-c5Hz8gjH8FzrqNMw8bcbbSFgMuwJTuTy0AMkc25MZ7MZbvjZrUDX5D84N-', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/01/uk-government-to-end-covid-booster.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 8705984704058862383}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': 'searchThisBlog', 'type': 'BlogSearch', 'sectionId': 'search_top', 'id': 'BlogSearch1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML6'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'PageList', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'PageList2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML17'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML16'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '8705984704058862383', 'title': 'UK Government to End COVID Booster Shots for Healthy People Under 50', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/AHs97-nDNR_oVtNd5Pr9z1UudUYaaU1gWM1NggNPvUSnrnA539sZ5VC2La_F7ahUxOHpMbbmvbCK6d1JimVBB61Lr6d4_imXwgvwY481xr8IwvXotH31jJHel-c5Hz8gjH8FzrqNMw8bcbbSFgMuwJTuTy0AMkc25MZ7MZbvjZrUDX5D84N-', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML13'}, {'title': 'Outside the Box', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': 'Thought of the Day', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML20'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_item', 'id': 'HTML3'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogSearchView', new _WidgetInfo('BlogSearch1', 'search_top', document.getElementById('BlogSearch1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML6', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML6'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_PageListView', new _WidgetInfo('PageList2', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('PageList2'), {'title': '', 'links': [{'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavanation.com/', 'title': 'NJ Nation'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/politics_18.html', 'id': '3892426682962058599', 'title': 'Politics'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/mark-levin_13.html', 'id': '7336682786012225082', 'title': 'Mark Levin'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/bill-oreilly.html', 'id': '3161143703507167325', 'title': 'Bill O\x27Reilly'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/michael-savage.html', 'id': '8033979824835556633', 'title': 'Michael Savage'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/tucker-carlson.html', 'id': '5184013839964309028', 'title': 'Tucker Carlson'}], 'mobile': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML17', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML17'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML16', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML16'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML13', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML13'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML20', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML20'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML1', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML3', 'sidebar_item', document.getElementById('HTML3'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>