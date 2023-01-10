Triple Vaxxed CTV News Reporter Suffers Medical Emergency Live On Air

“Canadian CTV News reporter Jessica Robb suffered a medical emergency while doing a live broadcast, the triple-vaccinated Bell Media employee then set her Twitter account to “protected,” where only approved followers can view her tweets.”
In this video, Dan Dicks of Press For Truth continues to count the cases of vaccine-related injuries that are coming to the forefront while, most importantly, discussing what you can be doing NOW to help protect yourself and your family moving forward in these very trying times.