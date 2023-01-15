The 6-Foot Social Distancing Rule Was Completely Made Up

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield professed to Dr. Alexander that they pulled 6 feet out of thin air.

And even Pfizer's Dr. Scott Gottlieb corroborates that there was no science behind the 6-foot rule.

Thought of the Day 