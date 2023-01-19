Gov. DeSantis drops BOMBSHELL big pharma news

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced new legislation that would prohibit what he calls “coercive biomedical policies.” What does that mean? It means that they can’t stop you from doing things if you do not participate in Covidism. More specifically, it means that no one in Florida can do any of the following: require masks and Covid vaccines to attend school, require masks at all or discriminate against people based on their vaccine or booster status. Was Governor DeSantis right all along in resisting Covidism?

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML8'> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -130px"> </p> <rssapp-carousel id="_XSlsLzRad1d5WsSh"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML13'> <div class='widget-content'> <style type="text/css" media="all"> /* begin styles for RSS Feed This is the most basic style to use for a list with no bullets */ } .rss-box { width: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; } .rss-title, rss-title a { margin: 0px 0; padding: 0; } .rss-items { list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .rss-item { margin-bottom: 1em;; font-type: Arial; } .rss-item a:link, .rss-item a:visited, .rss-item a:active { } .rss-item a:hover { } .rss-date { font-size: xx-small; } </style> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-list id="_OKEJUvsLAAQxVSs4"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.theblaze.com/feeds/feed.rss&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Ffeeds%2Ffeed.rss&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_blog&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_blog&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_articles&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_articles&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://michaelsavage.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fmichaelsavage.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=32&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2Fsxnlr0jn1zv&num=32&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedpress.me%2Fdrudgereportfeed&num=40&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeedpress.me%2Fdrudgereportfeed&num=40&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjava.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjava.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> </b> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML15'> <h3 class='title'> Outside the Box </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -82px"> </p> <b><font size="6"><font color="#000000">Outside the Box News</font></font></b> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-ticker id="cNWClJrNEo1DxCJR"></rssapp-ticker><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/ticker.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <rssapp-carousel id="_E0L5DK5gACjIPVMj"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/SHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2FSHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://www.activistpost.com/feed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.activistpost.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investmentwatchblog.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http://feeds.feedburner.com/summit/kPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsummit%2FkPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://endtimeheadlines.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fendtimeheadlines.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://humansarefree.com/feed&num=1&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fhumansarefree.com%2Ffeed&num=1targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://reclaimthenet.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Freclaimthenet.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2FYqfdVhOUI1x&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frss%2FYqfdVhOUI1x&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://www.blacklistednews.com/rss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacklistednews.com%2Frss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> </b> <hr /></p> </div> </div> <div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <h3 class='title'> Thought of the Day </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -54px"> </p> <p><b><font face="Arial" size="6" color="#000000">Thought of the Day</font></b></p> <img border="0" data-original-height="688" data-original-width="1033" height="100%" width="100%" src="https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEjhsXDixkkSpE6ChEc8SJWH3R5HigS9qqZXS-htJC1tqc3kOox7djF3bUBLuUsrF3FdFy8qP8aTx0AyC1wI1mRrZsyLV9FmuZeOPggp0RXTxq9XVBD8_MO208VEsnkf6aoN30LwPGCLlX_kTkj2k9orugchkwYUWzp7IMxGTBmdW9xv7mkwEm_eYXtE/s1600/shirt8.jpg" /> <p> <hr /></p> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML3'> <div class='widget-content'> <div id="nmtv-embed-widget" data-widget-uid="43f39c9a-3cda-437f-886f-c6865e2220de"></div> <script src=https://syndication.nmax.tv/build.js type="text/javascript"></script> </div> </div> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer no-items section' id='footer' name='Footer'></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/3126553500-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/4196832948-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY5Ik4TaWHd3w5E1Q5Y_LK9vX3i9-g:1674126911710';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2023/01/gov-desantis-drops-bombshell-big-pharma.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/01/gov-desantis-drops-bombshell-big-pharma.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/01/gov-desantis-drops-bombshell-big-pharma.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/3997316126781375878/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/d05ac78f591e5c22', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '3997316126781375878', 'pageName': 'Gov. DeSantis drops BOMBSHELL big pharma news', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: Gov. DeSantis drops BOMBSHELL big pharma news'}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {'sharing_get_link_dialog': 'true', 'sharing_native': 'false'}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Gov. DeSantis drops BOMBSHELL big pharma news', 'description': ' Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced new legislation that would prohibit what he calls \u201ccoercive biomedical policies.\u201d Wh...', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2023/01/gov-desantis-drops-bombshell-big-pharma.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 3997316126781375878}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': 'searchThisBlog', 'type': 'BlogSearch', 'sectionId': 'search_top', 'id': 'BlogSearch1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML6'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'PageList', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'PageList2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML17'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML16'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '3997316126781375878', 'title': 'Gov. DeSantis drops BOMBSHELL big pharma news', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML13'}, {'title': 'Outside the Box', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': 'Thought of the Day', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML20'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_item', 'id': 'HTML3'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogSearchView', new _WidgetInfo('BlogSearch1', 'search_top', document.getElementById('BlogSearch1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML6', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML6'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_PageListView', new _WidgetInfo('PageList2', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('PageList2'), {'title': '', 'links': [{'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavanation.com/', 'title': 'NJ Nation'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/politics_18.html', 'id': '3892426682962058599', 'title': 'Politics'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/mark-levin_13.html', 'id': '7336682786012225082', 'title': 'Mark Levin'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/bill-oreilly.html', 'id': '3161143703507167325', 'title': 'Bill O\x27Reilly'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/michael-savage.html', 'id': '8033979824835556633', 'title': 'Michael Savage'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/tucker-carlson.html', 'id': '5184013839964309028', 'title': 'Tucker Carlson'}], 'mobile': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML17', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML17'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML16', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML16'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML13', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML13'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML20', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML20'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML1', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML3', 'sidebar_item', document.getElementById('HTML3'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>