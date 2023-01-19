Gov. DeSantis drops BOMBSHELL big pharma news

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced new legislation that would prohibit what he calls “coercive biomedical policies.” What does that mean? It means that they can’t stop you from doing things if you do not participate in Covidism. More specifically, it means that no one in Florida can do any of the following: require masks and Covid vaccines to attend school, require masks at all or discriminate against people based on their vaccine or booster status. Was Governor DeSantis right all along in resisting Covidism?