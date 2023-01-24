CONFIRMED: On Election Day in Arizona, tabulators rejected nearly 1/4 MILLION Vote Attempts

CONFIRMED: On Election Day, tabulators rejected nearly 1/4 MILLION Vote Attempts.— Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 23, 2023
What happened here in Arizona was truly an assault on our Country. We must rectify this.
What happened here in Arizona was truly an assault on our Country. We must rectify this.
Kari Lake is fighting to save Arizona and get answers for our botched election. We will show the establishment elite that we’re ready to fight back and we’re here to stay!
In the aftermath of the November election, too many questions have been raised about our election, and it’s time to demand answers. Our team has filed one of the strongest election lawsuits in history. Together, we will restore honest elections to our damaged system.