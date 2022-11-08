Video of Bill Clinton getting interrogated over his Jeffrey Epstein ties goes viral

Former President Bill Clinton was grilled about his alleged friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a video that has been viewed more than a million times.

Juan Mendoza, a journalist with the right-wing news network Real America’s Voice, tweeted out the viral clip capturing his confrontation with Clinton on Monday.

In the clip, the reporter can be heard asking Clinton, “Any comments on your alleged, uh, allegation of your connection with Jeffrey Epstein?”

Clinton, who was shaking hands at a political rally for Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in Laredo, Texas, leans forward to listen to the question and smiles as he steps back.

An aide seems to try to deter Clinton from answering, appearing to say “No” to the former president.

But Clinton replies, “I think the evidence is clear,” still smiling as he begins to move away.

By Tuesday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 1.7 million times and retweeted more than 6,000 times.

Mendoza, who goes by Juan More News on Twitter, wrote in a follow-up tweet: “I am not suicidal…just in case,” alluding to rumors and conspiracy theories about Epstein’s 2019 death inside a Manhattan prison cell.

