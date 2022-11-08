Trump warns DeSantis 'could hurt himself badly' if he runs in 2024

Trump has said that if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president in 2024, he "could hurt himself badly" with the Republican base.

"I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump told Fox News Monday night. "I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it — I don’t think it would be good for the party."

DeSantis, who is expected to win re-election easily in the Sunshine State, is widely expected to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

