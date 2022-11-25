Poll: Only 28% Of Americans Are Worried About COVID Anymore

A Gallup poll has found that fewer than a third of Americans remain worried about COVID.

“Twenty-eight percent of Americans say they are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat worried’ they will get COVID — the lowest percentage Gallup has recorded since the summer of 2021,” the pollster notes.

The survey also found that 78% believe the pandemic to be “over,” a new high, with most people saying that everyone should “lead their normal lives as much as possible and avoid interruptions to work and business.”

Gallup further notes that “The same poll finds the smallest percentages of Americans yet reporting they are steering clear of specific situations because of the coronavirus, including avoiding large crowds (24%), avoiding travel by plane or public transportation (19%), avoiding going to public places (16%) and avoiding small gatherings (13%).”

“Use of face masks remains fairly common, but the 40% saying they have worn one in the past week when outside their home is also a new low during the pandemic,” the pollster adds.

Most Americans are not bothering with social distancing anymore either, according to the poll.

Full Story

</div> <div class='post-footer container'> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class='comments' data-num-comments='0' id='comments'> <a name='comments'></a> </section> </article> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML8'> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -130px"> </p> <rssapp-carousel id="_XSlsLzRad1d5WsSh"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML13'> <div class='widget-content'> <style type="text/css" media="all"> /* begin styles for RSS Feed This is the most basic style to use for a list with no bullets */ } .rss-box { width: 100%; background-color: #ffffff; } .rss-title, rss-title a { margin: 0px 0; padding: 0; } .rss-items { list-style:none; margin:0; padding:0; } .rss-item { margin-bottom: 1em;; font-type: Arial; } .rss-item a:link, .rss-item a:visited, .rss-item a:active { } .rss-item a:hover { } .rss-date { font-size: xx-small; } </style> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-list id="_OKEJUvsLAAQxVSs4"></rssapp-list><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/list.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fthelibertydaily.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fbreitbart&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.theblaze.com/feeds/feed.rss&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Ffeeds%2Ffeed.rss&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Ftherightscoop%2Fixtb&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=15&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fnypost.com%2Fnews%2Ffeed%2F&num=15&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_blog&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_blog&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/americanthinker_articles&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Famericanthinker_articles&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://michaelsavage.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fmichaelsavage.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fjustthenews.com%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Famericafirstreport.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftownhall.com%2Frss%2Fcolumnists%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredstate%2Ftczz&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fthefederalist%2Foxwr&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=20&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fnewsbusters%2Fsupq&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Frealclearpolitics%2Ffsdo&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativeplaylist.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=8&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjavanation.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjavanation.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> </b> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML15'> <h3 class='title'> Outside the Box </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -62px"> </p> <b><font size="6"><font color="#000000">Outside the Box News</font></font></b> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <rssapp-ticker id="_r2QV56b9UhKhWtJy"></rssapp-ticker><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/ticker.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <rssapp-carousel id="_E0L5DK5gACjIPVMj"></rssapp-carousel><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/carousel.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <p> <hr color="#0000FF" /> <hr color="#FF0000" /> <b> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://feeds.feedburner.com/SHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2FSHTFplan&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fzerohedge%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://www.activistpost.com/feed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.activistpost.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investmentwatchblog.com%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http://feeds.feedburner.com/summit/kPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsummit%2FkPlt&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://endtimeheadlines.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fendtimeheadlines.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://humansarefree.com/feed&num=1&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fhumansarefree.com%2Ffeed&num=1targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https://reclaimthenet.org/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Freclaimthenet.org%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://philosophers-stone.info/feed/&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fphilosophers-stone.info%2Ffeed%2F&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://www.feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ftheexpose.uk%2Ffeed%2F&num=5&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="//feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https://www.blacklistednews.com/rss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="http://feed2js.org//feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacklistednews.com%2Frss.php&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fredvoicemedia&num=25&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fglobalresearch%2Fwdvk&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.feedburner.com%2Fsotnalternativenewsanalysiscommentary&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Ffreedomfirstnetwork.com%2Ffeed&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brighteon.com%2Fapi-v3%2Fchannels%2Falexhammer%2Frss%2Frss.xml&num=10&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> <script language="JavaScript" src="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjava.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=9&targ=y&utf=y" charset="UTF-8" type="text/javascript"></script> <noscript> <a href="https://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsandjava.com%2Ffeeds%2Fposts%2Fdefault&num=9&targ=y&utf=y&html=y">View RSS feed</a> </noscript> </b> <hr /></p> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML21'> <h3 class='title'> Rumble </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -54px"> </p> <p><b><font face="Arial" size="6" color="#000000">Videos</font></b></p> <rssapp-wall id="_IHcTZRciYD55flHo"></rssapp-wall><script src="https://widget.rss.app/v1/wall.js" type="text/javascript" async></script> <hr /> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML7'> <h3 class='title'> Thought of the Day </h3> <div class='widget-content'> <p style="margin-top: -54px"> </p> <p><b><font face="Arial" size="6" color="#000000">Thought of the Day</font></b></p> <img border="0" data-original-height="688" data-original-width="1033" height="100%" width="100%" src="https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FiV88PpWQAE8QeQ?format=jpg&name=small" /> <p> <hr /></p> </div> </div></div> </main> <div class='vertical-ad-container no-items section' id='ads' name='Ads'> </div> <aside class='sidebar-container container' role='complementary'> <div class='no-items section' id='sidebar_item' name='Sidebar (Item Page)'> </div> </aside> <!-- close sidebar-container --> </div> <!-- close centered-bottom --> </div> <!-- close centered --> </div> <!-- close page_body --> <footer class='footer section' id='footer' name='Footer'><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML2'> <div class='widget-content'> <!-- AFS Analytics V7- Web Analytics 7.0 --> <script type='text/javascript'> (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['AfsAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)})(window,document,'script','//code.afsanalytics.com/js2/analytics.js','aa'); aa('create', '00733035','auto'); aa('set', 'autotrack', 'on'); aa('send', 'pageview'); </script> <!-- End AFS Analytics --> </div> </div><div class='widget HTML' data-version='2' id='HTML16'> <div class='widget-content'> <!--Start of Tawk.to Script--> <script type="text/javascript"> var Tawk_API=Tawk_API||{}, Tawk_LoadStart=new Date(); (function(){ var s1=document.createElement("script"),s0=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s1.async=true; s1.src='https://embed.tawk.to/56562fae81505c8622d96ae3/default'; s1.charset='UTF-8'; s1.setAttribute('crossorigin','*'); s0.parentNode.insertBefore(s1,s0); })(); </script> <!--End of Tawk.to Script--> </div> </div></footer> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.blogblog.com/blogblog/data/res/62866030-vegeclub_compiled.js" async="true"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.blogger.com/static/v1/widgets/2342155703-widgets.js"></script> <script type='text/javascript'> window['__wavt'] = 'AOuZoY4g_CM4_z1Mi0p9POoPq7qHSe97PQ:1669419038591';_WidgetManager._Init('//www.blogger.com/rearrange?blogID\x3d5903168836444641107','//www.newsandjava.com/2022/11/poll-only-28-of-americans-are-worried.html','5903168836444641107'); _WidgetManager._SetDataContext([{'name': 'blog', 'data': {'blogId': '5903168836444641107', 'title': 'News and Java', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2022/11/poll-only-28-of-americans-are-worried.html', 'canonicalUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2022/11/poll-only-28-of-americans-are-worried.html', 'homepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'searchUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/search', 'canonicalHomepageUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/', 'blogspotFaviconUrl': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/favicon.ico', 'bloggerUrl': 'https://www.blogger.com', 'hasCustomDomain': true, 'httpsEnabled': true, 'enabledCommentProfileImages': true, 'gPlusViewType': 'FILTERED_POSTMOD', 'adultContent': false, 'analyticsAccountNumber': '', 'encoding': 'UTF-8', 'locale': 'en', 'localeUnderscoreDelimited': 'en', 'languageDirection': 'ltr', 'isPrivate': false, 'isMobile': false, 'isMobileRequest': false, 'mobileClass': '', 'isPrivateBlog': false, 'isDynamicViewsAvailable': true, 'feedLinks': '\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/rss+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - RSS\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/posts/default?alt\x3drss\x22 /\x3e

\x3clink rel\x3d\x22service.post\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.blogger.com/feeds/5903168836444641107/posts/default\x22 /\x3e



\x3clink rel\x3d\x22alternate\x22 type\x3d\x22application/atom+xml\x22 title\x3d\x22News and Java - Atom\x22 href\x3d\x22https://www.newsandjava.com/feeds/6285595102839931458/comments/default\x22 /\x3e

', 'meTag': '', 'adsenseClientId': 'ca-pub-7925784890246017', 'adsenseHostId': 'ca-host-pub-1556223355139109', 'adsenseHasAds': false, 'adsenseAutoAds': false, 'boqCommentIframeForm': true, 'loginRedirectParam': '', 'view': '', 'dynamicViewsCommentsSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/4224c15c4e7c9321/js/comments.js', 'dynamicViewsScriptSrc': '//www.blogblog.com/dynamicviews/9db85cedc764587f', 'plusOneApiSrc': 'https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js', 'disableGComments': true, 'sharing': {'platforms': [{'name': 'Get link', 'key': 'link', 'shareMessage': 'Get link', 'target': ''}, {'name': 'Facebook', 'key': 'facebook', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Facebook', 'target': 'facebook'}, {'name': 'BlogThis!', 'key': 'blogThis', 'shareMessage': 'BlogThis!', 'target': 'blog'}, {'name': 'Twitter', 'key': 'twitter', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Twitter', 'target': 'twitter'}, {'name': 'Pinterest', 'key': 'pinterest', 'shareMessage': 'Share to Pinterest', 'target': 'pinterest'}, {'name': 'Email', 'key': 'email', 'shareMessage': 'Email', 'target': 'email'}], 'disableGooglePlus': true, 'googlePlusShareButtonWidth': 0, 'googlePlusBootstrap': '\x3cscript type\x3d\x22text/javascript\x22\x3ewindow.___gcfg \x3d {\x27lang\x27: \x27en\x27};\x3c/script\x3e'}, 'hasCustomJumpLinkMessage': true, 'jumpLinkMessage': '\x26gt;', 'pageType': 'item', 'postId': '6285595102839931458', 'postImageUrl': 'https://cdn.summit.news/2022/11/GettyImages-1213314129.jpg', 'pageName': 'Poll: Only 28% Of Americans Are Worried About COVID Anymore', 'pageTitle': 'News and Java: Poll: Only 28% Of Americans Are Worried About COVID Anymore'}}, {'name': 'features', 'data': {'sharing_get_link_dialog': 'true', 'sharing_native': 'false'}}, {'name': 'messages', 'data': {'edit': 'Edit', 'linkCopiedToClipboard': 'Link copied to clipboard!', 'ok': 'Ok', 'postLink': 'Post Link'}}, {'name': 'template', 'data': {'name': 'custom', 'localizedName': 'Custom', 'isResponsive': true, 'isAlternateRendering': false, 'isCustom': true}}, {'name': 'view', 'data': {'classic': {'name': 'classic', 'url': '?view\x3dclassic'}, 'flipcard': {'name': 'flipcard', 'url': '?view\x3dflipcard'}, 'magazine': {'name': 'magazine', 'url': '?view\x3dmagazine'}, 'mosaic': {'name': 'mosaic', 'url': '?view\x3dmosaic'}, 'sidebar': {'name': 'sidebar', 'url': '?view\x3dsidebar'}, 'snapshot': {'name': 'snapshot', 'url': '?view\x3dsnapshot'}, 'timeslide': {'name': 'timeslide', 'url': '?view\x3dtimeslide'}, 'isMobile': false, 'title': 'Poll: Only 28% Of Americans Are Worried About COVID Anymore', 'description': ' A Gallup poll has found that fewer than a third of Americans remain worried about COVID. \u201cTwenty-eight percent of Americans say th...', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/ANbyha0LUzjSIcZ1-hKLubcecEdlEXeBSnx3cvPsMC1uzgUyjP4pmOtDZVLkNlP7a8EdBcF9vi8_mAM0n1FewULJAeNmEv2lRKN-6Fo5A9Wy7kbVP4YJAbSdfZcy7DJrYcI', 'url': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/2022/11/poll-only-28-of-americans-are-worried.html', 'type': 'item', 'isSingleItem': true, 'isMultipleItems': false, 'isError': false, 'isPage': false, 'isPost': true, 'isHomepage': false, 'isArchive': false, 'isLabelSearch': false, 'postId': 6285595102839931458}}, {'name': 'widgets', 'data': [{'title': 'News and Java (Header)', 'type': 'Header', 'sectionId': 'header', 'id': 'Header1'}, {'title': 'searchThisBlog', 'type': 'BlogSearch', 'sectionId': 'search_top', 'id': 'BlogSearch1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML6'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'PageList', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'PageList2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_list_top', 'id': 'HTML17'}, {'title': 'Blog Posts', 'type': 'Blog', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'Blog1', 'posts': [{'id': '6285595102839931458', 'title': 'Poll: Only 28% Of Americans Are Worried About COVID Anymore', 'featuredImage': 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/blogger_img_proxy/ANbyha0LUzjSIcZ1-hKLubcecEdlEXeBSnx3cvPsMC1uzgUyjP4pmOtDZVLkNlP7a8EdBcF9vi8_mAM0n1FewULJAeNmEv2lRKN-6Fo5A9Wy7kbVP4YJAbSdfZcy7DJrYcI', 'showInlineAds': false}], 'footerBylines': [], 'allBylineItems': []}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML8'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML13'}, {'title': 'Outside the Box', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML15'}, {'title': 'Rumble', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML21'}, {'title': 'Thought of the Day', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'page_body', 'id': 'HTML7'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML20'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'sidebar_feed', 'id': 'HTML1'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML2'}, {'title': '', 'type': 'HTML', 'sectionId': 'footer', 'id': 'HTML16'}]}]); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HeaderView', new _WidgetInfo('Header1', 'header', document.getElementById('Header1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogSearchView', new _WidgetInfo('BlogSearch1', 'search_top', document.getElementById('BlogSearch1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML6', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML6'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_PageListView', new _WidgetInfo('PageList2', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('PageList2'), {'title': '', 'links': [{'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjavanation.com/', 'title': 'NJ Nation'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/mark-levin_13.html', 'id': '7336682786012225082', 'title': 'Mark Levin'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/blog-page_16.html', 'id': '1508334103932625123', 'title': 'Greg Kelly'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/michael-savage.html', 'id': '8033979824835556633', 'title': 'Michael Savage'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/infowars-live.html', 'id': '3751406315881354348', 'title': 'InfoWars'}, {'isCurrentPage': false, 'href': 'https://www.newsandjava.com/p/coast-to-coast.html', 'title': 'Coast to Coast AM'}], 'mobile': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML17', 'page_list_top', document.getElementById('HTML17'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_BlogView', new _WidgetInfo('Blog1', 'page_body', document.getElementById('Blog1'), {'cmtInteractionsEnabled': false}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML8', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML8'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML13', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML13'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML15', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML15'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML21', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML21'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML7', 'page_body', document.getElementById('HTML7'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML20', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML20'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML1', 'sidebar_feed', document.getElementById('HTML1'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML2', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML2'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); _WidgetManager._RegisterWidget('_HTMLView', new _WidgetInfo('HTML16', 'footer', document.getElementById('HTML16'), {}, 'displayModeFull')); </script> </body> </html>