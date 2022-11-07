NY Governor Wants To REPEAL Ban On Quarantine Camps In New York State

New York is letting criminals run the streets, as the Governor tries to lock up the pure bloods!
Attorney Bobbie Anne Flower-Cox joins to expose Kathy Hochul's filthy, illegal tactics to appeal Cox's win against the enforcement of COVID camps!
