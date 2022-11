Be patient, Biden says. “This is how it is supposed to work.” Really?

With all due respect, no it is not. Americans should know their winners on election night.

If people go to bed Tuesday night with recovering stroke victim John Fetterman trailing Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race or Lee Zeldin crushing the installed Kathy Hochul for New York Governor, only to wake up to a Democrat “miracle come from behind victory,” there will be more questions Mr. President, not fewer.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.