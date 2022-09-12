Tucker Reads Off List of Trump Allies Harassed by Biden Regime in Ongoing Political Purge

Tucker Carlson has blasted Democrats for politicizing the anniversary of 9/11 and weighs in the Biden administration's alleged targeting of political opponents.

Last Friday we learned that up to 50 Trump supporters had their homes raided or were subpoenaed by Joe Biden’s DOJ. Attorney Harmeet Dhillon went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss the mass FBI raids and subpoenas of Trump supporters.

On the Anniversary of the 9-11 Attacks on America, Democrats announced that the political opposition is now the greatest threat to America and as dangerous at the Islamic terrorists on 9-11.

This is outrageous.

