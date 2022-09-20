Trump Trolls Biden For Being Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Trump trolled Joe Biden for being seated 14 rows back in Westminster Abbey at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Joe and Jill were forced to wait to be seated behind the procession of British military heroes.

Jill Biden’s black headband looked ridiculous.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!” Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.

