Trump Suggests Presidential Announcement is Imminent

During an interview with an Indian television station, Donald Trump suggested that his 2024 presidential announcement was imminent.

Asked by the host of NDTV if he was “set to run” in 2024, Trump all but confirmed it.

“I’m leading in the polls, and every poll – Republican polls and Democrat polls. I’ll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect. And I think that a lot of people are going to be very happy,” said Trump.

The former president went on to joke that “a couple of people will be unhappy” with his announcement.