Trump Responds to Biden's Dangerously Divisive Speech

Donald Trump responded on Truth Social in a way that was the exact opposite of Biden. He wasn't angry. His response via his personal social network was exactly what it should have been. He said:

Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!

If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!