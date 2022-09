Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet (again).

Eight years after her iconic nude Paper magazine cover, the reality star is baring her booty again — this time for Interview.

Kardashian, 41, fronts the September 2022 “American Dream” issue in an all-denim outfit by Bottega Veneta, her jeans unzipped and pulled down low enough to show off her famous derrière — and her jockstrap.