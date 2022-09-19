Fearless Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake Launches 'Ask Me Anything Tour' - "A Solution To Katie Hobbs' Debate Dodge" (VIDEO)
Trump-Endorsed Arizona Gubernatorial Nominee Kari Lake will hold an ‘Ask Me Anything Tour’ in response to Democrat Katie Hobbs’ continued refusal to debate. Moments from now, Kari will make her first stop in Phoenix, Arizona, to take unscripted questions from the voters of Arizona. “I am applying for the job of governor, and you, the…
Full Story: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/fearless-gubernatorial-candidate-kari-lake-launches-ask-anything-tour-solution-katie-hobbs-debate-dodge-video/