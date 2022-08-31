Texas migrant buses has cost Lone Star State $12M: report

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s vehicular vendetta with Democrat-run cities over the southern border crisis has cost taxpayers more than $12 million — as the Biden administration struggles to handle the surge at the border. Figures from the Texas Division of Emergency Management show the Lone Star State has spent over $12.7 million to bus migrants to...
