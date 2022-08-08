Ted Cruz: “They’re Coming for YOU Too”

Following the outrageous FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to voice his concerns. As he noted, it’s not just President Trump they’re going after. They’re coming after us as well.

The FBI raiding Donald Trump is unprecedented. It is corrupt & an abuse of power. What Nixon tried to do, Biden has now implemented: The Biden Admin has fully weaponized DOJ & FBI to target their political enemies. And with 87K new IRS agents, they’re coming for YOU too.