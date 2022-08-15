Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham has turned on President Donald Trump and suggested the United States might be ready for someone else to take his place.

Ingraham said that Americans should move on from Trump during Lisa Boothe’s podcast, The Truth With Lisa Boothe.

She argued that citizens are exhausted by the “constant battle.”

“People conflate Trump with people’s overall sense of happiness in the country,” Ingraham said.

“Donald Trump’s been a friend of mine for 25 years, and I’m always very open about this on my show.

“But, you know, we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants.

“The country I think is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump. Right?

“So the other concern though, and I don’t have a position on this one way or another, but the other problem is that it’s really not about Trump, right, this is about the views that Trump now brought to the floor for the Republican Party.

“They don’t like his views, they don’t like the fact that he called out the military for their failures, that he wanted us to pull out of Iraq and Afghanistan, that he wanted to treat China and our trade relationship with China in a much…it was smarter, but much different way than the globalists preferred.

“And they certainly didn’t like the fact that he sent all those illegal immigrants back to Mexico with that Remain in Mexico policy.”

Laura Ingraham Turns on Trump: ‘Maybe It’s Time to Get Someone Who Has All Trump’s Policies, Who’s Not Trump’ pic.twitter.com/ZRCgFzv6zc — Sam Spade (@SamSpadeNews) August 16, 2022

Ingraham then warned whoever comes after Trump, whether it is in 2024 or 2028, that the Left will come after them.

She said:

“They think borders are immoral, they think owning big SUVs is immoral, they think eating too much beef is immoral, having air conditioning is immoral, these people think that the American way of life is immoral.

“And it doesn’t really matter in the end, whether it’s Trump making a populist conservative points or whether it’s DeSantis or someone like him.

“They’re gonna come full bore against any Republican, even an establishment one.

“They saw what they did to Romney, Romney was a caricature of Thurston Howell III by the time they got done with him back in 2012.

“So yeah, Trump is a placeholder right now for the ire and fury of the left, but anyone who steps into that breach is gonna find the same, find the same pain being thrust at him or her,” she said.