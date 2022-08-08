Eric Trump on FBI Raid: My Father ‘Didn’t Even Have Anything in the Safe"

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Eric Trump said Monday on FNC’s “Hannity” that former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL being raided by the FBI was “political persecution,” adding agents broke into a safe that “he didn’t even have anything in.”

Trump said, “He’s impeached the first time, and then he was impeached the second time, and they slandered him, and they belittled him. You know, they went after him, they want after all of us. If there’s no family and work in history, that is taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family. ”

Breitbart