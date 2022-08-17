Donald Trump Jr. Leads MAGA Celebrating Liz Cheney's Loss

Donald Trump Jr. led the flood of Republicans celebrating his father's rival Liz Cheney's primary loss as he tweeted a meme of her serving the former president a McDonald's meal with a sign saying: 'Now hiring RINOs.'
Representative Cheney, 56, lost her Republican primary to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman on Tuesday in Wyoming - but hinted at a future presidential run.
Bye bye @Liz_Cheney. On the bright side at least you won’t have to pretend to be from Wyoming anymore.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 17, 2022
