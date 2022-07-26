Stick Your Progress Where the Sun Don't Shine

Country star John Rich is shooting up the charts with his new song “Progress,” and it has one clear message: Most Americans don’t want what the left calls “progress.”

One half of the successful country music duo Big and Rich, Rich has a clear message for President Joe Biden and the Democrats. From the very outset, the song is effective in delivering this idea.

A music video released alongside the song shows images of leftists rioting in the streets as Rich sings, and the second line of the song takes direct aim at the Biden administration.

“They say, ‘Building back better will make America great,'” Rich sang. “If that the wave of the future, all I’ve got to say…”

The song then erupts into the catchy and memorable chorus, and just like in the verse, the messaging is hardly subtle.