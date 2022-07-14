Comedian Confronts AOC on Steps of Capitol: 'Look at That Booty'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) trashed U.S. Capitol Police after a man heckled her on the Capitol steps.
Ocasio-Cortez at first accused the man, comedian Alex Stein, of swearing at her and then deleted the tweet.
In tonights @AOC instagram rant she labeled this “Sexually threatening aggressive behavior”, mind you if he was such a threat why did you approach him? Also wanted the Capitol Officer to intervene when no law was violated. Laws are for the surfs I guess. https://t.co/4Y4HK1E4Lf pic.twitter.com/MRrxij0YgH— Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) July 14, 2022