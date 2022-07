Self-described professional troll Alex Stein called Alexandria Occasio-Cortez "hot like a tamale" and his "favorite big booty Latina" among other things on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. The congresswoman -- who's public stance on protesting is that "the whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable" -- then took to twitter to slam Stein, accusing him of saying things like "look at your juicy a**," which he did not say. She later deleted her tweet.