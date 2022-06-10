Bill O’Reilly: Nancy Pelosi shows how EVIL she is

Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi stalled a piece of legislation in the House of Representatives that would apply ‘Draconian’ penalties to people who go to the houses of government officials to demonstrate, Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn. A bill like this one could be the necessary step to protect our Supreme Court justices, he explains, especially after Justice Kavanaugh’s recent security scare. So, why then isn’t Pelosi moving forward urgently? Because she’s evil, O’Reilly tells Glenn. And it’s not an ‘overstatement,’ he adds. ‘She doesn’t care about America. It’s ALL about her power.’