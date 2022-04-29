Ron DeSantis to Biden: 'You cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has joined the chorus of critics tearing into the Biden administration's new 'Disinformation Governance Board' - headed by a 'Russia expert' who said Hunter Biden's laptop was a 'product of the Trump campaign'

'You cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country. We’re not going to let Biden get away with this one. So we will be fighting back,' the Republican said on Friday at a news conference.

'When you’re not doing well, you have two options: You can try to do better. Or you can try to silence your critics. [The Biden Administration] is doing the latter,' he added.

