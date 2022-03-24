PREPARE Yourself for the Digital Dollar DISASTER

Glenn warned that Great Reset elites were looking for the next “serious crisis,” and … enter Ukraine. The global corporate community has UNITED with world governments to defeat Putin and Russia’s invasion. The West’s answer was to turn on an economic weapon of mass destruction. But not just against the Russian government. Russian civilians have been forced to feel the pain too. It’s the very same economic enforcement built under the Great Reset with ESG. Glenn warns this economic WMD model could also be used against Americans found “treasonous” under Biden’s administration. With a new Axis power hostile to the U.S. and its dollar, the president has responded with another path to full control and submission through a DIGITAL dollar being built RIGHT NOW. Glenn reveals what this programmable dollar will look like and what it all means for you. ESG could be enforced with the press of a button. Privacy would be a thing of the past. And local banks probably won’t survive. The crackdown is coming.