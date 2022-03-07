Wow! More Than 3000 Americans Want To Join Ukrainian Army

Over 3000 Americans have officially applied to join the Ukrainian army to fight Russian troops, according to a defense official at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C.

The official told The Military Times, that hundreds have already arrived in Ukraine, and that thousands more from across the world have applied to join what Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dubbed “The International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.”

According to the official there have been approximately 16,000 applications accepted thus far from people worldwide.

The Military Times report notes that “One Reddit page for those volunteering to fight for Ukraine has more than 32,000 members,” adding that “While the forums do have people claiming to be combat veterans, many seem to be young people who have never seen combat or even picked up a gun, heading to Ukraine in search of adventure in the name of a good cause.”

The development comes as Russia warned Sunday that any country aiding Ukraine’s military may be considered as entering the war as an enemy.

Source: Summit News