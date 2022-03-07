DeSantis BLASTS reporter for suggesting that the Florida anti-grooming bill is anti-gay

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to criticisms brought forward by local reporter Evan Donovan from WFLA about the anti-grooming bill being debated on the Florida senate floor Monday evening.

He made it clear to the media that he sees HB 1557 as an anti-grooming bill despite Democrats trying to assert it's the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The heated exchange happened in a loud room at the Strawberry Festival. But from what we can hear, Donovan opened up with a "what critics say" line in his request for comment.

"Does it say that in the bill?" DeSantis says in response to the "don’t say gay" tagline. "I’m asking you to tell me what’s in the bill because you are pushing false narratives. It doesn’t matter what critics say!" the Florida Governor bellowed at the reporter. "Well it says it bans classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation," responds Donovan.

"For who? For grades pre-K through 3. So five-year-olds, six-year-olds, seven-year-olds, and the idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that, and tell people what it actually says, it’s why people don’t trust people like you because you peddle false narratives," replies DeSantis.

The audience broke out in applause.

Source: The Post Millennial