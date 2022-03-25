Baseball Player Wears Shirt with a Message for Biden During Spring Training

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is mostly known for both his flashy defense and his ability to drive in runners with his bat. On Wednesday, he made headlines for a different reason.

In a photo posted to Twitter by KUSI-TV in San Diego, Machado was seen smiling in sunglasses and a T-shirt during the Padres’ spring training in Arizona.

Adorning the shirt in big, bold letters was the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

You gotta love it!

Members of the European Parliament Blast Canada's Trudeau to His Face

Members of the European Parliament torched Trudeau, with at least one saying he shouldn’t be allowed to speak to the parliament due to his draconian, undemocratic actions. Christine Anderson of Belgium called Trudeau a “disgrace for any democracy.” To his face.


