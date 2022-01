A speeding motorcyclist who was being tracked by a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter was killed in a brutal head-on crash during the chase.

The unidentified cyclist was speeding down Roscoe Boulevard in West Hills, Calif. at about 1 p.m. on Thursday before slamming head-on into a vehicle making a left turn.

Cops initially ran the license plate and determined the motorcycle was stolen.

The officers then called on an LAPD helicopter to track the motorcyclist, who took off at a high speed.