Joe Biden called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” Monday after he asked Biden about record-high inflation.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability?” Doocy asked Biden as the press was ushered out of an event in the White House East Room.

“That’s a great asset. More inflation? What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden sneered into a hot mic.

Biden's crude insult was cut from the White House video feed but was audible on video streamed by C-SPAN.