Trump Was Right: Taliban Now Holding Hostage Six Planes Full Of Americans

As news emerged Sunday that the Taliban is effectively holding hostage six planes full of Americans, many pointed out that President Trump predicated that exactly this situation would unfold.

CBS News reported that congressional and NGO sources, say “multiple planes that are ready to take American citizens and green card holders out of the country are being denied permission to leave by the Taliban.”

The report notes that a State Department email confirms that the flights have permission to land in Qatar “if and when the Taliban agrees to takeoff.”

“The Taliban is basically holding them hostage to get more out of the Americans,” CBS quotes a senior congressional source.

"TRUMP WAS RIGHT: In August 17th Interview He Predicted Taliban Would Hold Americans Hostage for Ransom — And Now They Have" https://t.co/P3ljJVKKct — 🇺🇸 Raybo34 🇺🇸 (@Raybo34) September 6, 2021

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the ranking GOP member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also told Fox News Sunday that the Taliban has initiated a hostage situation.

“We have six airplanes at Mazar Sharif Airport, six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now,” McCaul said.

“They’re going to demand more and more, whether it be cash or legitimacy as the government of Afghanistan,” McCaul added.

Source: Summit News