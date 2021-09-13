Trump blasts Bush over Capitol riot remark on 9/11

Former President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at George W. Bush for his 9/11 20th anniversary speech in which he appeared to compare the Jan. 6 rioters to foreign terrorists, saying the 43rd president, who was in office when the 9/11 attacks happened, “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!”

“​So interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!), as he lectures us that terrorists on the ​’​right​’​ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now​,” Trump said in an emailed statement.​​​

“If that is so, why was he willing to spend trillions of dollars and be responsible for the death of perhaps millions of people? He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything. The World Trade Center came down during his watch. Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!​,” he said.

​Bush, speaking at the commemoration Saturday in Shanksville, Pa., where ​United ​​Flight 93 crashed, lamented the lack of unity in the US and made the comparison between the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and terrorists abroad looking to attack America.

“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within,” Bush said.

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols — they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”​

Source: NY Post