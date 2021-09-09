Biden Issues Vaccine Mandates on Employers

Fake President Joe Biden is announcing today a sweeping new vaccine mandate on employers of over 100 workers that compels them to require vaccinations or test for the virus every week​.

AP – President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Not only is Biden forcing federal employees to become vaccinated, now he’s trying to bully American companies to do the same.

And down we go over the slippery authoritarian slope. Before you know it, we’ll be just like Australia.