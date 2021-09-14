AOC Blasted For Her 'Tax the Rich' Dress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not the sharpest tool in the shed. She frequently says and does things that don’t make a lot of sense. Like her seeming insistence on making herself a traumatic victim of the Capitol riot when she was not in the Capitol building but in her office in another building.

Last night she got a lot of attention because she went to the Met Gala in a dress that said “Tax the Rich.”

Rep. @AOC on the #MetGala red carpet in a dress that reads Tax the Rich. pic.twitter.com/nq87zCdm8z — The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2021

It should’ve said “Tax Me”, @AOC, because you’re certainly rich.



Did you get to your $30,000 a person event in your Tesla, by the way? pic.twitter.com/GSLqljn35y — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 14, 2021

The irony? She’s attending an event hanging out with the rich, that costs at least $30,000 to attend. So she either paid or was gifted the ticket which raises gift/donation questions.

But listen to her take on it.

“We really started having a conversation about what it means to be a working class woman of color at the Met ... we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall.”



— Rep. @AOC on attending the #MetGala with @AuroraJames pic.twitter.com/UZj22DjMl3 — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2021

“We really started having a conversation about what it means to be a working class women of color at the Met,” she claimed. “We can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall.”

Um, AOC? You grew up in Westchester, the daughter of an architect, and went to Boston College, despite your stories about the Bronx. You bartended briefly. You’re now a sitting member of Congress, making $174,000, who lives in a luxury building and drives a Tesla. You are not now a “working-class woman.”

She claimed that she had a “responsibility to attend” the party. Does she really think that people are going to buy that?

Now the dress, as many pointed out looks like a Chick-fil-A bag.

Donald Trump, Jr, dunked all over her.

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud:



The "tax the rich" dress while she's hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

The goal of the socialist is to make everyone equally poor.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) finished her off.

Cost per Ticket: $30,000.



Virtue signaling to your base while partying—without a mask—with the people you claim to hate: Priceless. https://t.co/51bVQqZNn1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 14, 2021

Source: Red State