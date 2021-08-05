Kamala Humiliated As Joe Rambles Incoherently

She knows .... we all know.

Look, we are not fans of Kamala Harris, that’s for sure, but we felt slightly bad for her during this very awkward moment where she had to stand there while Joe literally rambled on like a blithering buffoon about baseball and beating someone up. Honestly, God only knows what he was trying to say.

You can see and feel the awkwardness in Kamala’s face, as she’s forced to stand there and pretend that the gobbledygook spilling out of Joe’s mouth is perfectly normal.

Read More: Red Voice Media

9/11 Families to Biden: Stay Away From Our Memorial Events

News and Java Report

Outside the Box

Business News

BTCUSD Rates by TradingView
GOLD Quotes by TradingView
SILVER Quotes by TradingView