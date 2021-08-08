They're Laughing at You: Obama and Elites Go Maskless at Birthday Gala as Rest of the Country Hunkers Down in Pandemic

Rules are for the little people.

On Wednesday Barack Obama reportedly ‘drastically reduced’ his 60th birthday party plans at his sprawling Martha’s Vineyard estate after accusations it was a ‘super spreader’ event.

Up to 700 guests and 200 staff were set to attend Obama’s lavish birthday bash on his $12 million waterfront estate on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the peasants are told to stay home and mask up because of the so-called ‘Delta’ variant of Covid.

Hypocrisy at its finest!

Obama just had tons of people at his party. Maskless. No vaxx mandate.



They are laughing at you. pic.twitter.com/5AyUQAQO3R — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 7, 2021

“Now shut up and cancel Thanksgiving,” they explained…. https://t.co/bHo02cVqRp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 8, 2021

Source: Gateway Pundit

Source: NY Post