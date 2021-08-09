The Dems' Insane $3.5 Trillion Budget is Here

Senate Democrats unveiled the framework for the $3.5 trillion proposed budget resolution, as a vote is expected later this week. Notably, the budget resolution text does not include language to lift the debt limit. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted that no Republicans will vote for a resolution that will raise the debt ceiling. Senate Democrats plan to pass the $3.5 trillion resolution with no Republican votes.

The breakdown for each Senate committee is as follows:

Agriculture Committee: $135 billion.

Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs: $332 billion.

Commerce: $83 billion.

Energy and Natural Resources: $198 billion.

Environment and Public Works: $67 billion.

Finance: $1 billion for "debt reduction."

Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP): $726 billion.

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs: $37 billion.

Judiciary: $107 billion.

Indian Affairs: $20.5 billion.

Small Business: $25 billion.

Veterans Affairs: $18 billion.

The budget also includes a host of liberal wish-list items.

.@BernieSanders says budget includes:



-- Child tax benefit

-- Universal pre-K

-- Paid family & medical leave

-- Tuition-free community college

-- Lower prescription drug costs

-- Dental/hearing/vision Medicare expansion

-- Housing

-- Homecare

-- Major climate $

-- Immigration — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 9, 2021

Also:



-- Lower Medicare age

-- Obamacare expansion

-- Increasing physicial supply

-- (Too many climate/clean energy plans to summarize here)



New revenue from:

-- Beefed up IRS tax enforcement

-- Taxing rich

-- Taxing corporations

-- Fees on polluters

-- Medicare negotiations — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 9, 2021

Senate Republicans are blasting the expensive "tax and spend" resolution that is bankrolled by taxpayers.

🚨 It's here.



Democrats have (finally) revealed the actual text of their "budget" proposal.



We read the whole thing so you don't have to.



Here's what's in it:



92 pages of reckless tax + spending.



MORE TAXES (on everyone)



MORE INFLATION (on everyone)



MORE DEBT (on everyone) pic.twitter.com/QLEJv4duid — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) August 9, 2021

The Senate also advanced the $1.2 trillion "Infrastructure" package on Sunday, which is expected to receive a full vote on Monday or Tuesday.

